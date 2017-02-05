  • Connect with Us

UPDATE: Two women sought after gas station robbery in Langford

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public
  • Langford, West Shore updated Feb 5, 2017 at 1:19 PM

Suspects identified from surveillance footage, case still under investigation

Grizzlies win double OT thriller against highly rated Penticton

  • Colwood, West Shore, Penticton posted Feb 4, 2017 at 10:00 PM

Near perfect game sees Victoria come from behind for important BCHL victory

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Vehicle rolls over during 'tricky' West Shore road conditions

  • Langford, Colwood, West Shore updated Feb 3, 2017 at 4:10 PM

No major injuries were reported after a vehicle rollover early Friday morning on Latoria Road

Winter weather sends motorists spinning

  • Highlands posted Feb 3, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Highlands Fire Departments responds to two crashes on Munn Road

Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

  • posted Feb 5, 2017 at 3:31 PM

Imam: message at funerals came from heart

