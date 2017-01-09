  • Connect with Us

Drugs and cash seized near Langford elementary school

!The West Shore RCMP seized a substantial amount of pills and cash near a elementary school in Langford and are now asking for the public
  • Langford, West Shore  posted Jan 9, 2017 at 1:00 PM

West Shore RCMP arrest three people in search and seizure operation

Ex-West Shore racer considers change of pace for 2017 NASCAR season

  • HIghlands, West Shore  updated Jan 9, 2017 at 9:59 AM

Former Highlands resident Josh Reaume fine-tuning his approach to pro auto racing

JOCK TALK: Get your biking body in gear

  • West Shore updated Jan 9, 2017 at 9:58 AM

Mountain bikers can gear up for the season with a new program at Bear Mountain, the Mountain Bike Boot Camp.

Deadline for summer job funding draws near

  • Langford, West Shore updated Jan 9, 2017 at 9:34 AM

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding to receive more than $400,000 this year to create student jobs

Icy lakes aren't safe warns local fire department

  • Langford, West Shore posted Jan 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Recent cold spell not enough to create skating conditions

New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates

  • B.C. updated Jan 7, 2017 at 9:57 AM

Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern

Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony

  • posted Jan 9, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Torture risk weighed in refugee case

Have you or someone you know been affected by the recent spate of phone and online scams?

