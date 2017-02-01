  • Connect with Us

Police investigating head-on collision involving logging truck

!A serious collision between a car (right) and a logging truck has caused a lengthy closure on Sooke Road near the Luxton Fairgrounds. - Joel Tansey/News Gazette staff
  • Langford, West Shore updated Feb 1, 2017 at 8:56 AM

Collision caused a lengthy closure on Sooke Road near the Luxton fairgrounds

News

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC updated Feb 1, 2017 at 1:41 PM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

News

Langford Fire Rescue busy attending to weekend crashes

  • Langford, West Shore posted Jan 31, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Highway 1, Leigh Road incidents cause traffic slowdowns

Sports

Belmont senior girls face tough competition at Spotswood basketball tourney

  • Langford, West Shore updated Jan 31, 2017 at 4:52 PM

Bulldogs go 1-2, but coach happy with compete level leading into city league playoffs

News

$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters

  • B.C. posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM
  •  

The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Literacy comes in different forms

  • West Shore updated Jan 31, 2017 at 2:58 PM

The value of literacy in its many faces cannot be understated

Goldstream News Gazette Videos

World News

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:35 PM

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit

Question of the Day

Have you or someone you know been affected by the recent spate of phone and online scams?

Community Events, February 2017

Add an Event