- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Lifestyles
- Entertainment
- Opinion
- Community
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Real Estate Victoria
- Vancouver Island Free Daily
Police investigating head-on collision involving logging truck
Collision caused a lengthy closure on Sooke Road near the Luxton fairgrounds
News
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment
News
Langford Fire Rescue busy attending to weekend crashes
Highway 1, Leigh Road incidents cause traffic slowdowns
Sports
Belmont senior girls face tough competition at Spotswood basketball tourney
Bulldogs go 1-2, but coach happy with compete level leading into city league playoffs
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Literacy comes in different forms
The value of literacy in its many faces cannot be understated
World News
Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'
Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit
-
News
Our Place Society seeks new deal for Choices home
-
Entertainment
Juan de Fuca skaters excited about upcoming ice show
-
News
Numerous big ideas brought forward at Colwood fair
-
News
Rats an issue for Colwood woman whose property backs onto schoolyard
-
News
Night work ahead in Colwood
-
News
Douglas Treaties don’t mean much for RRU property
-
News
Metchosinites give green light to land swap
-
News
Colwood officially names new chief for fire department
-
News
Royal Roads property may be subject to land claim
-
News
Help to combat hoarding available with VIHA
-
News
Further delay for accused in Beckett crash death
-
News
Colwood rethinks hike in one-time secondary suite fee
-
News
Aerosol can cause of explosion on Wilfert Road
-
News
Bug on fire part of busy week for View Royal firefighters
-
News
Three overdose calls this month in View Royal
-
News
Traffic fixes to come for beleagured View Royal neighbourhood
-
News
UPDATE: Police no longer looking for missing Colwood man
-
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
-
News
Christie Point open houses go this week
-
Sports
Grizzlies captain glad to be back in the lineup
-
Community
Check out StoryWalk for yourselves
-
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
-
News
UPDATE: Minister suspends controversial soil permit, threatens cancellation
-
News
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
-
Community
FROM THE LIBRARY: Get outside to do your reading
-
Business
HOMEFINDER: 2017 will be brisk for housing construction, sales
-
Opinion
DAVID SUZUKI: We need to work less to live better
-
Business
OUT AND ABOUT: Opportunities for learning abound in coming days
-
Entertainment
Square dancing key to a fun, healthy lifestyle
-
Lifestyle
Novice and experienced motorcyclists learn to corner like pros