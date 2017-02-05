- Home
UPDATE: Two women sought after gas station robbery in Langford
Suspects identified from surveillance footage, case still under investigation
Sports
Grizzlies win double OT thriller against highly rated Penticton
Near perfect game sees Victoria come from behind for important BCHL victory
News
Record year for agriculture sales and profits.
Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.
News
Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case
A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.
News
Vehicle rolls over during 'tricky' West Shore road conditions
No major injuries were reported after a vehicle rollover early Friday morning on Latoria Road
News
Winter weather sends motorists spinning
Highlands Fire Departments responds to two crashes on Munn Road
World News
Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart
Imam: message at funerals came from heart
-
Community
Fort Rodd Hill prepares to host large Cubs group
-
Community
New Colwood well-being centre taking shape
-
Business
Home Depot conducting B.C. hiring blitz
-
Sports
Americas Rugby Championship set to kick off in Langford
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: What happened to ‘Real Change’?
-
Business
Saunders family returns to the old neighbourhood
-
News
NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax
-
News
HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report
-
Breaking News
Charges possible against RCMP officer in Beckett crash
-
News
BC caribou protection effort extended
-
News
Grizzlies jersey fundraiser a winner for fans, PTSD sufferers
-
News
Wounded Warrior Run helps break stigma of unseen injury
-
News
VIDEO: High prescription drug costs hinder access for seniors: UBC study
-
News
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
-
News
Police investigating head-on collision involving logging truck
-
News
Langford Fire Rescue busy attending to weekend crashes
-
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Literacy comes in different forms
-
News
Our Place Society seeks new deal for Choices home
-
Entertainment
Juan de Fuca skaters excited about upcoming ice show
-
News
Numerous big ideas brought forward at Colwood fair
-
News
Rats an issue for Colwood woman whose property backs onto schoolyard
-
News
Night work ahead in Colwood
-
News
Douglas Treaties don’t mean much for RRU property
-
News
Metchosinites give green light to land swap
-
News
Colwood officially names new chief for fire department
-
News
Royal Roads property may be subject to land claim
-
News
Help to combat hoarding available with VIHA
-
Entertainment
Square dancing key to a fun, healthy lifestyle
-
Lifestyle
Novice and experienced motorcyclists learn to corner like pros