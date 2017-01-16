- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Lifestyles
- Entertainment
- Opinion
- Community
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Real Estate Victoria
- Vancouver Island Free Daily
West Shore boundary swap deal passes another hurdle
Metchosin referendum and provincial approval remain the biggest obstacles for the deal's completion.
News
Christie Point residents to have say at council meeting
View Royal council accepts residents' request for presentation on redevelopment plans
News
Sooke School District signs agreements for new land for schools
New middle school on the West Shore identified as a priority
Sports
Grizzlies fall twice to Powell River, BCHL Island standings tighten up
Coach Didmon says now is perhaps the best time to find out what challengers have in them
News
Frozen Florence Lake a weekend magnet for skaters
Langford Fire Rescue continues to caution against going on the ice, due to its unpredictable nature
News
Metchosin boundary questions to be posed at town hall-style meeting
With a referendum two weeks away, Metchosinites will have a chance to ask officials questions regarding a proposed boundary swap.
World News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
Women's RCMP sex suit certified as class action
-
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
-
Community
School academies gear up for joint information session
-
News
Sewer bill continues to climb for one Langford neighbourhood
-
News
Veteran firefighter’s life to be celebrated at Saturday service
-
News
Dozens of British Columbians sickened after eating raw oysters
-
Community
Belmont’s little ‘bot’ proves size isn’t everything
-
Business
HOMEFINDER: New business fills niche for property owners
-
News
Political parties seek candidates for B.C. election
-
Letters to the Editor
Pipeline chatter appears to avoid simpler answers
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Academies can pique students’ interest in school
-
Sports
Colwood teen accepts full-ride scholarship to U.S. university
-
News
Tiny electoral area pocket withdrawn from parks and rec society
-
News
Colwood to waive annual fee for secondary suites
-
News
18 new teachers possible for Sooke School District
-
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
-
News
Victoria Grizzlies lend visual hand to PTSD group
-
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
-
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
-
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
-
News
Same woman hides under same blanket in same van — arrested again in Coombs
-
News
VIDEO: Former conservation officer seeks NDP nomination in Oak Bay-Gordon Head
-
News
Disposed ashes spark deck fire in Langford
-
Business
Toastmasters president offers presentation tips during free Wednesday seminar
-
News
Faulty alarms can present a deadly scenario
-
News
Engineering budget sees small hike
-
News
BC Hydro offers new winter payment plan
-
Entertainment
Royal Bay's production of Ash Girl brings Cinderella tale back to roots
-
News
Drugs and cash seized near Langford elementary school
-
Entertainment
Jazz sextet has West Shore component
-
Lifestyle
Novice and experienced motorcyclists learn to corner like pros