QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016

  • B.C. updated Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28 AM

How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016

  • B.C.  updated Dec 30, 2016 at 6:16 PM

A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.

Walking through the past 12 months: 2016 in review January to April

  • West Shore updated Dec 30, 2016 at 2:47 PM

We recap some of the top news items of the year, along with selected images that helped tell the stories

CRD service review being explored by Colwood council

  • Colwood updated Dec 30, 2016 at 2:42 PM

Council raises questions over funds for non-existing services

Money found in Langford still not claimed

  • Langford updated Dec 30, 2016 at 2:33 PM

West Shore RCMP hopeful rightful owner will come forward

Metchosin Minute: Events for the New Year

  • Metchosin updated Dec 30, 2016 at 2:31 PM

A talk from a buddhist scholar and a salmon flick on tap for Metchosin in January.

Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast

  • updated Jan 1, 2017 at 2:12 AM

Canadians prepare for polar bear swims

