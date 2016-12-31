- Home
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
News
Walking through the past 12 months: 2016 in review January to April
We recap some of the top news items of the year, along with selected images that helped tell the stories
News
CRD service review being explored by Colwood council
Council raises questions over funds for non-existing services
News
Money found in Langford still not claimed
West Shore RCMP hopeful rightful owner will come forward
Community
Metchosin Minute: Events for the New Year
A talk from a buddhist scholar and a salmon flick on tap for Metchosin in January.
World News
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
Canadians prepare for polar bear swims
-
News
DND explores parting with Royal Roads property
-
Sports
JOCK TALK: Wolves, Grizzlies back on the ice
-
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
-
News
Walking through the past 12 months: 2016 in review May to August
-
News
Province holds the line on per-student funding for school districts
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
A Look Ahead to 2017: View Royal, Metchosin and Highlands
-
Business
HOMEFINDER: West Shore continues to lead in affordable housing
-
News
Mobile home fire serves as a warning for others
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: West Shore transit solutions and more for 2017
-
News
A LOOK AHEAD TO 2017: Langford and Colwood
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
Community
Reporters' notebooks: West Shore spirit alive and well in 2016
-
News
West Shore community members share hopes for 2017
-
News
Pioneers, geography considered for new park names in View Royal
-
Sports
Holidays for family and golf up on Bear Mountain
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: We’re not immune to drug epidemic
-
News
West Shore first responders on front lines of drug overdose epidemic
-
News
Colwood council news in brief
-
Business
HOMEFINDER: Some risks involved with new B.C. mortgage program
-
News
Illegal parking problematic during wintery stretches
-
News
Greenbelt Society to take over Highlands lake property
-
News
Dead orca found near Sechelt suffered blunt-force trauma: necropsy
-
Entertainment
WEST SHORE ARTS COUNCIL: Conservatory of Music embraced on West Shore
-
Lifestyle
Novice and experienced motorcyclists learn to corner like pros