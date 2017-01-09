- Home
Drugs and cash seized near Langford elementary school
West Shore RCMP arrest three people in search and seizure operation
Sports
Ex-West Shore racer considers change of pace for 2017 NASCAR season
Former Highlands resident Josh Reaume fine-tuning his approach to pro auto racing
Sports
JOCK TALK: Get your biking body in gear
Mountain bikers can gear up for the season with a new program at Bear Mountain, the Mountain Bike Boot Camp.
News
Deadline for summer job funding draws near
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding to receive more than $400,000 this year to create student jobs
News
Icy lakes aren't safe warns local fire department
Recent cold spell not enough to create skating conditions
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
World News
Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony
Torture risk weighed in refugee case
-
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
-
News
Doctor pleads guilty to voyeurism at Saanich clinic
-
News
VIDEO: Vancouver Island freediver recorded swimming under frozen lake
-
News
Blackfish killer whale Tilikum dead at 36
-
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
-
News
Accused in Beckett case has court date pushed back again
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Assessment time need not be tense
-
Community
THROUGH THE DECADES: For the week of Jan. 6
-
Community
Tree chipping benefits Goldstream Food Bank
-
Business
HOMEFINDER: Home prices expected to rise in 2017
-
News
Langford Fire Rescue hosting recruitment open house
-
News
High winds, Christmas recyclables combine to make mess in Langford
-
News
Goose droppings continue to be an issue at Royal Roads
-
Entertainment
Jazz sextet has West Shore component
-
News
Langford resident fears for future of popular trail
-
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
-
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
-
News
UPDATED: Malahat fire chief’s safety legacy will continue
-
News
West Shore homeowners mostly see modest assessment hikes
-
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
-
News
Southern B.C. killer whale pod matriarch believed dead: researchers
-
News
INTERACTIVE MAP: Top 100 highest assessed homes on Vancouver Island
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
-
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
-
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
-
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
-
News
Walking through the past 12 months: 2016 in review January to April
-
News
CRD service review being explored by Colwood council
-
Entertainment
WEST SHORE ARTS COUNCIL: Conservatory of Music embraced on West Shore
-
Lifestyle
Novice and experienced motorcyclists learn to corner like pros