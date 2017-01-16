  • Connect with Us

West Shore boundary swap deal passes another hurdle

  • Metchosin, Langford posted Jan 16, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Metchosin referendum and provincial approval remain the biggest obstacles for the deal's completion.

News

Christie Point residents to have say at council meeting

  • View Royal, West Shore posted Jan 15, 2017 at 9:00 PM

View Royal council accepts residents' request for presentation on redevelopment plans

News

Sooke School District signs agreements for new land for schools

  • West Shore posted Jan 15, 2017 at 7:00 PM

New middle school on the West Shore identified as a priority

Sports

Grizzlies fall twice to Powell River, BCHL Island standings tighten up

  • Colwood, West Shore updated Jan 15, 2017 at 5:08 PM

Coach Didmon says now is perhaps the best time to find out what challengers have in them

News

Frozen Florence Lake a weekend magnet for skaters

  • Langford, West Shore updated Jan 15, 2017 at 3:51 PM

Langford Fire Rescue continues to caution against going on the ice, due to its unpredictable nature

News

Metchosin boundary questions to be posed at town hall-style meeting

  • Metchosin, West Shore posted Jan 14, 2017 at 3:00 PM

With a referendum two weeks away, Metchosinites will have a chance to ask officials questions regarding a proposed boundary swap.

World News

Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action

  • posted Jan 16, 2017 at 9:11 AM

Women's RCMP sex suit certified as class action

