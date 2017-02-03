  • Connect with Us

Two women sought after gas station robbery in Langford

!The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public
  • Langford posted Feb 3, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Police ask for help in identifying suspects on surveillance footage

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Vehicle rolls over during 'tricky' West Shore road conditions

  • Langford, Colwood, West Shore updated Feb 3, 2017 at 4:10 PM

No major injuries were reported after a vehicle rollover early Friday morning on Latoria Road

Winter weather sends motorists spinning

  • Highlands posted Feb 3, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Highlands Fire Departments responds to two crashes on Munn Road

Fort Rodd Hill prepares to host large Cubs group

  • West Shore, Metchosin updated Feb 3, 2017 at 3:14 PM

14th Juan de Fuca Scouting pack out of Metchosin among the West Shore groups planning to attend.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Trump travel order prompts federal scramble over report of revoked Nexus cards

  • updated Feb 3, 2017 at 8:11 PM

Trump order prompts Nexus card scramble

