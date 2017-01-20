  • Connect with Us

UPDATED: $21.5 million investment announced for Royal Roads University

!A $21.5 million investment in Royal Roads University was announced on Thursday which will see a renovation of the heritage Mews building and a two-storey addition at the school
  • Colwood, West Shore updated Jan 20, 2017 at 10:19 AM

Reports that the DND is looking to part with school's property hasn't affected projects, university president confirms.

News

B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M

  • B.C. updated Jan 20, 2017 at 2:39 PM

Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada

Sports

Westshore Rebels announce new head coach

  • West Shore posted Jan 20, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Offensive assistant Charly Cardillichia will take over following JC Boice's resignation.

Community

Metchosin resident reflects on reception with Queen

  • Metchosin, West Shore updated Jan 20, 2017 at 9:07 AM

A lifetime of lifesaving led a reluctant recipient of a volunteer award to a royal reception.

Business

Victoria-area realtors elect new board

  • Greater Victoria updated Jan 20, 2017 at 9:05 AM

The Victoria Real Estate Board elected its new board of directors this week, led by 2017 president Ara Balabanian.

News

View Royal signs trucking agreement with Esquimalt First Nation

  • View Royal posted Jan 20, 2017 at 8:00 AM

View Royal council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve signing a trucking agreement for the use of Hallowell Road.

World News

At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

  • posted Jan 21, 2017 at 8:16 PM

At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

