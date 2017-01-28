  • Connect with Us

Metchosinites give green light to land swap

!A referendum was held in Metchosin on Saturday to decide the fate of a land swap involving Langford and Beecher Bay First Nation. - Joel Tansey/News Gazette staff
  • Metchosin, Langford, West Shore updated Jan 28, 2017 at 10:48 PM

Over 75 percent of the ballots cast in Saturday's referendum were in favour of the proposal.

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

Royal Roads property may be subject to land claim

  • Colwood, West Shore updated Jan 28, 2017 at 3:27 PM

Taking a closer look at the possibility that the property housing Royal Roads University will be turned over to local First Nations groups.

UPDATE: Minister suspends controversial soil permit, threatens cancellation

  • Shawnigan Lake posted Jan 28, 2017 at 7:00 AM

Mary Polak has suspended the waste discharge permit for Cobble Hill Holdings and its Shawnigan Lake-area facility

Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations

  • Central Okanagan updated Jan 27, 2017 at 3:45 PM

Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.

NDP moves rookie to child care role

  •  posted Jan 27, 2017 at 2:00 PM

John Horgan gives new roles to MLAs Jodie Wickens, Lana Popham, Rob Fleming, Jennifer Rice and Selina Robinson

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

