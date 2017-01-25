  • Connect with Us

!West Shore RCMP is requesting the public

Police looking for missing Colwood man

  • Colwood, View Royal, West Shore updated Jan 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM

West Shore RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a man that was last seen on Jan. 22.

News

One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission

News

Fourth extension given to investigation of suspended Victoria police chief

  • Victoria posted Jan 25, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Elsner has previously apologized for sending inappropriate social media messages to the wife of one of his officers.

Sports

Belmont secondary athletes test their skills

  • Langford, West Shore posted Jan 25, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Canadian Sport Institute aims to identify future Olympians while promoting active and healthy living

Business

B.C. considers business sales tax relief

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills

News

B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.

World News

Trudeau plans to highlight the benefits of Canada-U.S. trade with Washington

  • posted Jan 26, 2017 at 5:39 AM

Trudeau to highlight benefits of trade with U.S.

