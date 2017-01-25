- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Lifestyles
- Entertainment
- Opinion
- Community
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Real Estate Victoria
- Vancouver Island Free Daily
Police looking for missing Colwood man
West Shore RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a man that was last seen on Jan. 22.
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission
News
Fourth extension given to investigation of suspended Victoria police chief
Elsner has previously apologized for sending inappropriate social media messages to the wife of one of his officers.
Sports
Belmont secondary athletes test their skills
Canadian Sport Institute aims to identify future Olympians while promoting active and healthy living
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.
World News
Trudeau plans to highlight the benefits of Canada-U.S. trade with Washington
Trudeau to highlight benefits of trade with U.S.
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Let's not forget, pot dispensaries are still illegal
-
Sports
From one ’Dog to another: Belmont football player selects college
-
News
Victoria courthouse tent city drugs pollute soil
-
Community
Pearson College TEDx event features international flavour
-
Community
Owl habitat walk slated for Sunday in Langford
-
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
-
Business
OUT AND ABOUT: Opportunities for learning abound in coming days
-
News
Langford to support Colwood in seeking CRD service review
-
News
Traffic fixes to come for beleagured View Royal neighbourhood
-
News
Colwood school in mourning for girl killed in Sunday crash
-
News
Death is a medical choice, but not for everyone
-
News
Child dead after car strikes telephone pole
-
News
West Shore RCMP volunteers help shape federal changes to rules for auxiliary cops
-
News
Premier trades expense claims for party salary
-
News
Colwood Corners development now more pedestrian friendly
-
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
-
News
UPDATED: $21.5 million investment announced for Royal Roads University
-
Entertainment
Square dancing key to a fun, healthy lifestyle
-
News
View Royal signs trucking agreement with Esquimalt First Nation
-
News
Police struggling in the fight against cyber crime
-
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
-
News
West Shore RCMP looking for information about suspicious man
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
Battle continues against a nasty flu bug on West Shore
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Unity a key part of land swap
-
News
Christie Point residents, neighbours have audience with View Royal council
-
News
No prison leave for convicted killer and new mother Kelly Ellard
-
Entertainment
Jazz duo to perform in Langford
-
News
UPDATE: Langford mayor blames PM for lack of clarity on marijuana dispensaries
-
Lifestyle
Novice and experienced motorcyclists learn to corner like pros