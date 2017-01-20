- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Lifestyles
- Entertainment
- Opinion
- Community
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Real Estate Victoria
- Vancouver Island Free Daily
UPDATED: $21.5 million investment announced for Royal Roads University
Reports that the DND is looking to part with school's property hasn't affected projects, university president confirms.
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada
Sports
Westshore Rebels announce new head coach
Offensive assistant Charly Cardillichia will take over following JC Boice's resignation.
Community
Metchosin resident reflects on reception with Queen
A lifetime of lifesaving led a reluctant recipient of a volunteer award to a royal reception.
Business
Victoria-area realtors elect new board
The Victoria Real Estate Board elected its new board of directors this week, led by 2017 president Ara Balabanian.
News
View Royal signs trucking agreement with Esquimalt First Nation
View Royal council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve signing a trucking agreement for the use of Hallowell Road.
World News
At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India
At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India
-
News
Police struggling in the fight against cyber crime
-
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
-
News
West Shore RCMP looking for information about suspicious man
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
Battle continues against a nasty flu bug on West Shore
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Unity a key part of land swap
-
News
Christie Point residents, neighbours have audience with View Royal council
-
News
No prison leave for convicted killer and new mother Kelly Ellard
-
Entertainment
Jazz duo to perform in Langford
-
Sports
Hoops and hockey on tap on the West Shore
-
News
UPDATE: Langford mayor blames PM for lack of clarity on marijuana dispensaries
-
News
New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks
-
News
B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21
-
News
Medical marijuana shop closed down quickly in Langford
-
News
Metchosinites fill up Community Hall for land swap town hall
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: The timing is right to buy school land
-
Entertainment
Dreaming big: Belmont dancers ready for winter show
-
Community
Moose Hide Campaign topic of Royal Roads University talk
-
News
Two Canadians among 5 killed in Mexico nightclub shooting
-
News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
-
News
Reimagining a View Royal neighbourhood
-
News
B.C.'s first-time home buyer program attracting applicants, minister says
-
News
Tips to beat this bluest of Mondays
-
News
Blinding sun blamed after woman and baby hit by truck in Langford
-
News
West Shore boundary swap deal passes another hurdle
-
News
Christie Point residents to have say at council meeting
-
News
Sooke School District signs agreements for new land for schools
-
News
Frozen Florence Lake a weekend magnet for skaters
-
Business
HOMEFINDER: New business fills niche for property owners
-
Lifestyle
Novice and experienced motorcyclists learn to corner like pros