- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Lifestyles
- Entertainment
- Opinion
- Community
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Real Estate Victoria
- Vancouver Island Free Daily
Metchosinites give green light to land swap
Over 75 percent of the ballots cast in Saturday's referendum were in favour of the proposal.
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.
Royal Roads property may be subject to land claim
Taking a closer look at the possibility that the property housing Royal Roads University will be turned over to local First Nations groups.
UPDATE: Minister suspends controversial soil permit, threatens cancellation
Mary Polak has suspended the waste discharge permit for Cobble Hill Holdings and its Shawnigan Lake-area facility
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.
NDP moves rookie to child care role
John Horgan gives new roles to MLAs Jodie Wickens, Lana Popham, Rob Fleming, Jennifer Rice and Selina Robinson
About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade
Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft
-
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
-
News
Douglas Treaties don’t mean much for RRU property
-
Community
FROM THE LIBRARY: Get outside to do your reading
-
Business
HOMEFINDER: 2017 will be brisk for housing construction, sales
-
News
Three overdose calls this month in View Royal
-
News
Bug on fire part of busy week for View Royal firefighters
-
News
Aerosol can cause of explosion on Wilfert Road
-
Opinion
DAVID SUZUKI: We need to work less to live better
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Metchosinites ready to weigh in on land swap
-
News
Colwood officially names new chief for fire department
-
Community
West Shore Literacy activities fostering family learning
-
Sports
Planning major spectator events tricky, even for Rugby Canada
-
Sports
ARC: Key matches ahead for Canada’s rugby men
-
News
Colwood rethinks hike in one-time secondary suite fee
-
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
-
News
Further delay for accused in Beckett crash death
-
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
-
News
Fourth extension given to investigation of suspended Victoria police chief
-
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
-
News
Police looking for missing Colwood man
-
News
Victoria courthouse tent city drugs pollute soil
-
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
-
Business
OUT AND ABOUT: Opportunities for learning abound in coming days
-
News
Langford to support Colwood in seeking CRD service review
-
News
Help to combat hoarding available with VIHA
-
News
Traffic fixes to come for beleagured View Royal neighbourhood
-
News
Colwood school in mourning for girl killed in Sunday crash
-
Entertainment
Square dancing key to a fun, healthy lifestyle
-
Entertainment
Jazz duo to perform in Langford
-
Lifestyle
Novice and experienced motorcyclists learn to corner like pros