JOCK TALK: School sports ramping up

High school sports kick into high gear this coming week as local athletes hit the track and turf.

Runners from the West Shore and across the region will be at Lambrick Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for the first race of the season. Junior boys start at 3:45 p.m. followed by the girls at 4 and senior boys at 4:05.

In the first week of senior girls volleyball, Belmont hosts Claremont and Glenlyon Norfolk School on Tuesday (Sept. 27), while Royal Bay is at Parkland to face the hosts, along with St. Andrews and École Brodeur.

In club rugby, the Westshore premier women’s side has a bye this weekend, but the men square off against UVic at Wallace Field on Friday (Sept. 23) at 7 p.m.

Turning to hockey, the BCHL Victoria Grizzlies play three games on the road before returning to The Q Centre on Friday, Sept. 30, when they host the Coquitlam Express for a 7 p.m. game.

The Jr. B Westshore Wolves take on Peninsula Panthers in Island League play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panorama Rec. Centre, then return home to The Q Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to play the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at 7 p.m.

The Juan de Fuca Midget Tier 1 Grizzlies visit the Saanich Braves in pre-season action Saturday (Sept. 24) at 4 p.m. at Pearkes Arena.

The WHL’s Victoria Royals open regular season play with a four-game home stand, starting with games Friday (Sept. 23) and Saturday against Prince George, with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m. both nights at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The Royals also play the following Friday and Saturday nights at home against Kamloops.

In Vancouver Island Soccer League play, the Westcastle United Division 2 team takes on Vantreights FC at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Blanshard Field in Topaz Park.

For racing fans, this Saturday marks the end of the Western Speedway season and the final event will be a big one. The speedway hosts its second straight Championship Night, featuring the demo series, claimer cars, hornet cars, drifters, total destruction derby, car jump/rollovers, boat races, and even fireworks to end the season on the right note. Grandstands open at 4:30 p.m., qualifying at 6 and racing at 6:30. For tickets and information visit westernspeedway.net.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your coming sports events to jocktalk@telus.net.