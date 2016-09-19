Speedway champions crowned in Langford

A pair of Old-Time Racers Association drivers do battle on the track during Western Speedway's season championship night last Saturday.

Jeff Montgomery, Brendan Moore, Caleb Van Bree, and Brandon French were crowned 2016 champions in their divisions on an action-packed night Saturday at Western Speedway.

The evening’s racing was the Championship Night for the WILROC non-winged sprint cars, Galaxy Motors stock cars, mini stocks, Old Time Racers Association and the Island dwarf cars.

Coming off a victory in last month’s Daffodil Cup championship for the winged sprint cars, Montgomery was the man to beat in his WILROC Lites car going into the night.

As fate would have it, he had just taken over the lead on lap 12 of the scheduled 40-lap feature when the lights went out on turn four at the track.

With the necessary repairs unable to be done in time to get the drivers running safely again, the race was called off and Montgomery claimed his second straight season championship title in the division.

The final main event of the season started with promise, as Dave Conway and Shane Woolcock led the field to the green. But on lap one, Conway spun in front of the field, taking out Mike Schott, Mark Stuart and Guy Barrett. After a brief delay, Tim Openshaw would inherit the lead for the restart.

On lap seven, Ryan Orchard grabbed the lead, but it wouldn’t last long, as Montgomery stormed to the front on lap 10. He held the lead until the lights died and after a brief delay rolled silently into victory square with the win, clinching the season crown.

Montgomery warmed up by winning the trophy dash and second hear race, while Emmerson won the first heat race.

Other results from the night’s races:

Stock Cars -- Dash: Wayne Hart, Heat: Chris McInerney, Main: Dave Reside, Champion: Brendan Moore

Mini Stocks -- Dash: Sean Constantine, Heat, main: Bobby Ryan, Champion: Caleb Van Bree

Old Time Racers -- Dash, heat 2: George Jenson, Heat 1: Roger Beck, Main: Jim Miller

Dwarf Cars -- Dash: Tovay Helgesen, Heat, main: Brandon French, Champion: B. French

– Submitted by Cole Sorenson