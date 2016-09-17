Big night for racers at Langford's Western Speedway

Several racing season finales will take place this weekend at Western Speedway, including the Richlock Rentals Sprint Cars and the Galaxy Motors Stock Cars.

Western Speedway drivers in a handful of categories will be racing for all the marbles, and a winner’s trophy, as the 2016 championship night beckons this Saturday (Sept. 17).

The evening will see the track host the season points finale for the Richlock Rentals Sprint Cars, Galaxy Motors Stock Cars, Sooke Disposal Mini Stocks, Old Timer’s Racing Association and Dwarf Cars.

Qualifying gets underway at 5:30 p.m., fan fest at 6 and racing at 6:30. Visit westernspeedway.net for more details.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com