  • Connect with Us

Sports

Big night for racers at Langford's Western Speedway

Several racing season finales will take place this weekend at Western Speedway, including the Richlock Rentals Sprint Cars and the Galaxy Motors Stock Cars. - Photo contributed
Several racing season finales will take place this weekend at Western Speedway, including the Richlock Rentals Sprint Cars and the Galaxy Motors Stock Cars.
— image credit: Photo contributed
  • by  Langford
  • Langford  posted Sep 17, 2016 at 4:00 PM

Western Speedway drivers in a handful of categories will be racing for all the marbles, and a winner’s trophy, as the 2016 championship night beckons this Saturday (Sept. 17).

The evening will see the track host the season points finale for the Richlock Rentals Sprint Cars, Galaxy Motors Stock Cars, Sooke Disposal Mini Stocks, Old Timer’s Racing Association and Dwarf Cars.

Qualifying gets underway at 5:30 p.m., fan fest at 6 and racing at 6:30. Visit westernspeedway.net for more details.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event