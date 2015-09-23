Victoria Grizzlies, Westshore Wolves off to fast start

Grizzlies forward Nathan Looysen watches as Cowichan Valley Capitals goaltender Adam Marcoux makes a glove save during Victoria’s 6-1 win in Duncan on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies will take on the Surrey Eagles tonight (Sept. 16) and will be looking to continue their hot start to the BCHL season.

The Victoria Grizzlies continued their torrid start to the 2016/2017 BCHL campaign with a 6-1 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday night. The top line of Cole Pickup, Nathan Looysen and Tyler Welsh dominated the Capitals, producing five goals and nine assists between them to pace the Grizzly offense.

Victoria felt little defensive zone pressure against their division rivals, with goaltender Matthew Galajda facing just 16 shots, nine of which came in the game’s final two periods. Victoria fired 36 shots on Capitals goaltender Adam Marcoux.

The Grizzlies got off to a quick start and never looked back, with Welsh, Looysen and Keyvan Mokhtari beating Marcoux in the first period.

Darren Hards got the Capitals on the board in the second, but Looysen added his second of the game later in the period to give the Grizzlies a comfortable 4-1 lead heading into the third.

Pickup notched a pair in the latter stages of the third to cap the scoring.

The Grizzlies look to keep their hot streak going with a couple home games this weekend. They’ll host the Surrey Eagles tonight (Sept. 16) and will be hoping to replicate Tuesday’s success on Saturday when the Capitals pay them a visit. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. at The Q Centre.

Wolves showing early bite

The Westshore Wolves got off to a hot start as well, taking the first two contests of their season with a 2-1 win over the Kerry Park Islanders on Sept. 7 and a 5-3 toppling of the Oceanside Generals on Sept. 10 before succumbing to the Generals on Wednesday night by a 5-4 decision.

Forward Cameron Kinsman leads the Wolves with three goals in the club’s first two games, while goaltender Jordan Spandli has a sparkling 2.00 goals against average in the early going.

The Wolves will travel to Mill Bay to take on the Islanders on Saturday in their lone contest of the weekend. They’ll be back on home ice on Sept. 21 when they host the Peninsula Panthers.

