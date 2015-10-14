Rebels' Pinto earns BCFC player of the week nod

Nathaniel Pinto made the key play for the Westshore Rebels in their thrilling 29-23 win over the Okanagan Sun on Saturday and the speedy receiver was rewarded with the British Columbia Football Conference's offensive player of the week honour.

The Rebel wideout hauled in four passes for 149 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night.

Pinto took in a 70-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to give the Rebels some much needed momentum, but he saved his most important grab for late in the fourth quarter.

With the Rebels trailing with less than a minute to play, their chances to beat the first place Sun came down to a third and 12 play. Quarterback Ashton MacKinnon rolled out to his right and found a waiting Pinto down the field for a 35-yard gain and a Rebels first down deep in Sun territory. The grab set up the game-winning TD from running back Jamel Lyles.

For the season, Pinto has 12 receptions for 319 yards and four touchdowns, managing to find the end zone in each of his four games since joining the Rebels for their Aug. 13 contest against the Kamloops Broncos.

Langley Rams linebacker Isaiah Stewart was named the league's defensive player of the week, while Sun kicker Kealey Heintz took special teams honours.

– Joel Tansey