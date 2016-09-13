Hansen was the demo king at busy speedway Saturday

Demo car drivers get up close and personal with their opponents during action at Western Speedway on Saturday.

Last weekend Western Speedway played host to the O’Dell Slinger Service Superhero Night, featuring the LORDCO Auto Parts Demo Series as well as the Wilson’s Transportation Bus Race.

The evening’s feature main event was the LORDCO Demo Cars and Trucks and Brandon Young and Doug Richens led the field to the green. George Haywood would emerge from the early chaos to snatch the lead, however, with “Doctor Death” Keith Hansen nipping at his rear bumper.

With seven laps to go, Hansen set up Haywood going into turn one, sending the latter spinning into the grass. The move helped propel Hansen to his first main event win of the season.

Jaime Morgan, Cody Young, Doug Richens, and Shawn Young would round out the top five, in that order.

The win capped an impressive night for Hansen that included wins in the heat race and the second trophy dash. Shawn Young won the first dash.

This Saturday will see the track host the season championship night for the Richlock Rentals Sprint Cars, Galaxy Motors Stock Cars, Sooke Disposal Mini Stocks, Old Timer’s Racing Association and Dwarf Cars. Qualifying gets underway at 5:30 p.m., fan fest at 6 and racing at 6:30. Visit westernspeedway.net for more details.

Here’s the list of race winners in the other categories on the night:

Bombers

Dash, heat race 2: Mike Dionne

Heat 1: Brian Wakelin

Main: Bill Gallacher

Claimers:

Dash, heat race 1: Caleb Tims

Heat 2: Paul Flynn

Main: Allana Jacobs

Hornets

Dash: Ashley Creed

Heat 1: Jason Day

Heat 2: Gary Isacson Jr.

Main: Jason Day

Mini Figure 8’s

Dash, main event: Keith Cahill

Heat 1: Ryley Noyce

Heat 2: Brandon Young

– Submitted by Cole Sorenson