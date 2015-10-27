Westshore Rebels block out the Sun, move into tie for first

Quarterback Ashton MacKinnon gained tough yardage on the ground and through the air in the Rebels' 29-23 win over the previously undefeated Okanagan Sun on Friday night. With the win; the Rebels move into a tie for first place at 6-1.

On third and long, and with his team staring at a late game deficit and a second consecutive loss to the Okanagan Sun, Westshore Rebels receiver Nathaniel Pinto watched as quarterback Ashton MacKinnon left the pocket and scrambled to his right.

"Scramble rules. I just turned over to the sideline, he threw it up and I made a play on it," Pinto explained.

"A 6'7" guy threw it to a 5'7" guy," remarked head coach JC Boice. "(Ashton) did a good job at extending the play...Pinto got behind the defender and you saw the result. Big, big play."

Pinto's long, game-changing grab in the dying minutes set the Rebels up for a Jamel Lyles rushing score and gave them a signature 29-23 win over the previously undefeated Sun.

"It's a great day to be a Rebel," said head coach JC Boice. "I'm incredibly proud of these kids and this coaching staff."

While Lyles and fellow running back Trey Campbell have been the stars on offense this season, it was MacKinnon and Pinto's turn to produce this week.

"Football's the most unselfish game. It's all about the team. It's all about everybody and not just one person. If a coach asks me to block, I'm going to do that all game if he needs me to, but if he needs me to make a play, I'm going to step up," Pinto said.

The offensive game plan was a classic case of what Boice calls "taking what the defense" gives them.

"We knew that they were not going to let us win with Jamel and Trey," Boice said.

MacKinnon attacked the Sun's stout defensive front on the ground, piling up tough yardage on option and boot leg plays, and managed to find some success through the air. In addition to the late game bomb, he found Pinto for a long TD at the start of the second half that helped get the Rebels' offense going after a sluggish opening 30 minutes.

MacKinnon split most of the quarterback snaps with Scott Borden leading up to tonight's matchup, but took every snap from behind centre in the rematch against Okanagan.

"Ashton's been the guy that's really, really wanted it. Credit to him," Boice said.

The Westshore defense once against showed its prowess, limiting the Sun to just a handful of meaningful drives and making big plays when needed. The Rebels managed an interception, a punt block and a couple of sacks late in the game that each gave the team a momentum boost.

The Rebels now move into a tie with the Sun atop the BCFC at 6-1. They'll travel to Nanaimo next week for a date with the rival Vancouver Island Raiders. Westshore will then have a road matchup with the Langley Rams before closing out the regular season with a home date against the Kamloops Broncos on Oct. 1.