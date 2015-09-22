Victoria Grizzlies earn win in defensive BCHL opener

Brett Stirling (6), Dayne Finnson and Tyler Welsh celebrate a first period power play marker during the Grizzlies' 2-1 season-opening win over the Power River Kings on Friday night at The Q Centre.

With what could be a recurring theme this year, the Victoria Grizzlies won a defensive affair in their home opener, besting the Powell River Kings by a 2-1 margin on Friday night.

"Powell River's a very good team, you could see that right from the start, and I think it just shows that we are a good hockey club," said head coach Craig Didmon.

"To start the season off with a victory against them, it feels really good."

Brett Stirling and Justin Michaelin had the goals for the Grizzlies while netminder Matthew Galajda was nearly flawless in making 27 saves on 28 shots, his only blemish coming on a goal by Liam Lawson in the game's final minute.

For Michaelin, a Michigan native making his BCHL debut, the rebound goal came with helpers from linemate Nick Guiney and defenceman Cody Van Lierop.

Michaelin, Guiney and Saje Englund combined to give the Grizzlies a dangerous looking second trio, with only Guiney having a year under his belt as a Grizzly.

"It's a good feeling to get (the first goal) off my back," Michaelin said, adding that credit is owed to his linemates.

"We work really well together off the ice and I think that leads to chemistry on the ice."

Stirling opened the scoring for the Grizzlies with a power play marker and was a big part of a Victoria blueline that managed to limit the Kings to a lot of outside, low percentage scoring chances.

"I thought our D played smart. I thought they kept it simple and less was more for these guys tonight. They're very skilled hockey players and they probably could have done a little bit more, took some more risks, but we have a team that can wait for opportunities and capitalize," Didmon noted.

Unusually, the game was halted about five minutes into the opening period when The Q Centre's fire alarm went off. The 1,017 fans in attendance were ushered out of the building and a delay of about 15 minutes ensued. If any of the Grizzlies had any nerves as the game began, the break in the action may have helped according to Didmon.

"They were so excited, maybe it even helped us settle down a little bit. Emotionally they got to restart," he said.

The Grizzlies will be back on home ice tomorrow night for another divisional matchup, against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. The 'Dogs managed an opening night win of their own, besting the Nanaimo Clippers by a 4-1 count. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. at The Q Centre.