Jock Talk: This week promises to be busy on the ice

Grizzlies’ Dayne Finnison tries to whip the puck away from Clippers Pieter Von Steinbergs (No. 4) and Brady Lynn (14) during an exhibition game at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex on Sept. 3.

West Shore hockey is back in a big way this weekend. The Victoria Grizzlies open the regular season, hosting Powell River at The Q Centre for a 7 p.m. start and Alberni Valley on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Grizz head to the Big Stick to face the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Tuesday then return home for a Friday, Sept. 16 game against Surrey.

After last week’s junior B hockey season opener the Westshore Wolves gear up for a three-game week. After heading to Oceanside Saturday, Sept. 10, the Wolves host the Generals at The Q Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Puck drops at 7 p.m. Head over the ’Hat with your Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 17, when they head to Kerry Park for a 7:30 p.m. tilt.

Football fans can head to Westhills Stadium Saturday, Sept. 10, when the Westshore Rebels football team welcomes fans to cheer their efforts against the Okanagan Sun. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Western Speedway hosts Superhero Night tomorrow, when all kids aged 12 and younger wearing superhero costumes get in free. On the track, the night features the Demo Series, Claimer Cars, the Wilson’s Transportation Bus Race and Hornet Cars.

Rugby Canada announced the return of the Americas Rugby Championship as Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team hosts three games against Argentina XV, USA and Chile in Langford and Vancouver next February.

For those missing the boys of summer, the Victoria Premier Mariners hit the field at Layritz Saturday, Sept. 10 to face the Nanaimo Pirates.

Coming up Sept. 15 to 19 for the Junior Premier and Premier squads is the Zack Downey Tourney, in memory of the former Mariner and West Shore resident.

The Goose Relay and Ultra happens this Sunday, Sept. 11. The Victoria-to-Sooke race can be run solo, or in relay teams of five runners. For more information visit gooserelay.ca.

The annual Terry Fox Run is also coming up Sept. 18. The charity event for cancer research requires no sign-up charge or minimum donation. For more information visit terryfox.org.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your coming sport events to jocktalk@telus.net