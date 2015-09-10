Victoria Shamrocks fall short in loss to Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Burrards attacker Mike Mallory is checked closely by Victoria's Paul Brebber earlier in the the Western Lacrosse Association final.

For the first time since 2012, the Victoria Shamrocks won't be competing for the Mann Cup.

The Shamrocks threw everything they could at the Maple Ridge Burrards in Game 6 of the Western Lacrosse Association finals. In the end, the 'Rocks were on the wrong end of a 10-9 scoreline, putting an end to their 2016 campaign.

Maple Ridge was the better team out of the gate, holding multiple two and three goal leads throughout the game's opening two periods. When the buzzer had sounded to end the second, the Burrards were up 9-7 and twenty minutes away from a title.

Dan Taylor extended that lead 7:19 into the third frame, but the Shamrocks didn't go down without a fight.

Corey Small scored just before the period's halfway mark and Rhys Duch got the 'Rocks to within one goal with just over four minutes left in regulation, the latter goal coming with the Shamrocks' net empty for an extra attacker.

That was as close as Victoria would come, despite a solid 19-12 shot advantage in the final period, and the Burrards held on for the championship win, their first in Maple Ridge.

Team captain Corey Small had two goals and two assists in the loss, while Rhys Duch chipped in a goal and four helpers.

The Shamrocks failed to win any of their three games at home in the series, a surprising result for a team that won seven of nine at home in the regular season and three of four in their first round series with Burnaby.

The Burrards will await the winner of the Peterborough Lakers and Six Nations Chiefs, who are set for a Game 7 battle tonight.