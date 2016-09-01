BCHL Grizzlies face tough test tonight in Nanaimo

Grizzlies goalie Matthew Galajda, left, and teammates Brett Stirling, Cody van Lierop and Keyvan Mokhtari relax before resuming practice at the Juan de Fuca Arena this week.

The Victoria Grizzlies have enjoyed plenty of success in the pre-season, after a week-long training camp whittled down the number of players gunning for a spot on the B.C. Hockey League team’s roster from 50 down to around 20.

The Grizzlies are 4-0 in exhibition play, following a 5-0 shutout of Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday and a 9-2 drubbing of the Cowichan Capitals last Friday. The Grizzlies play the defending Island Division champion Clippers in Nanaimo tonight (Sep. 2) at Frank Crane Arena (7 p.m. start) and in Sooke on Saturday at the SEAPARC complex (6:30 p.m.).

The team’s regular season opens next week with a pair of home games, Friday, Sept. 9 against Powell River and the following night against the Bulldogs. Both games get underway at 7 p.m.

Unlike the start of last season, when the Mann Cup lacrosse championship series kept the Grizzlies away from their home rink for September, the club plays four of its first five games at The Q Centre.

The annual Bauer Showcase, part of the BCHL regular season schedule, happens in Chilliwack Sept. 24 and 25 with the Grizzlies scheduled to play Langley and Trail.

Find more information and season ticket details at victoriagrizzlies.com.

Bear facts … Second-year Grizzlies goaltender Matthew Galajda has signed a letter of intent to attend Cornell University on scholarship. He will be the fifth Grizzlies player to play for the Big Red.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com