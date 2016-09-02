Racing, ’Rocks could share sports weekend on the West Shore

Maple Ridge sniper Dan Taylor, right, and the Burrards could be back on Sunday for game 7 against the Shamrocks in the Western Lacrosse Association final. Game time would be 6 p.m. at The Q Centre.

It’s a busy weekend at the track as Western Speedway hosts the Reg Midgley Canada 200 and B.C. Street Stock Invitational, featuring late models and street stocks Saturday and Sunday. Stick around after the races Saturday when popular country band Montgomery County performs.

The Victoria Shamrocks play game 6 in their Western Lacrosse Association championship final series tonight (Sept. 2) in Maple Ridge against the Burrards. The teams were tied 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s game 5 in Colwood (which finished after the Gazette print deadline). Game 7, if necessary, would come back to The Q Centre for Sunday night at 6 p.m.

The West Shore’s regular season cricket action comes to a close this weekend. On Saturday (Sept. 3), Metchosin welcomes Albion to the Happy Valley Road pitch for a noon start.

Exhibition junior hockey continues this week as the Victoria Grizzlies hit the road to play Nanaimo at Frank Crane Arena tonight (Friday), then host the Clippers for a “home” game at Sooke’s SEAPARC Arena tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

The BCHL regular season opens Friday, Sept. 9 when the Grizz welcome the Powell River Kings to The Q Centre.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. The same time the following night Victoria hosts Alberni Valley.

In Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League action, the Jr. B Westshore Wolves open regular season play Wednesday, Sept. 7, hosting the Kerry Park Islanders at The Q Centre. Come cheer on the home team when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Westshore Basketball is accepting players for its fall, winter and spring programs. Find more details at westshorebasketball.com. In its fifth year, the organization creates U11, U13 and U15 teams for both girls and boys to play in the Victoria and District Basketball League (Night League). Teams practice weekly at Belmont secondary and games are once a week at Lansdowne, Central or S.J. Willis schools.

The group also runs a Timbits Soccer-inspired program called Westshore Rain, running Tuesdays at John Stubbs middle school for kids aged five to nine.

Mark Saturday, Sept. 10 on your calendar, when the Westshore Rebels football team welcomes fans to Westhills Stadium, in a crucial B.C. Football Conference matchup with the first-place Okanagan Sun at 7 p.m.

The University of Victoria Vikes women’s soccer team hosts the University of British Columbia this Saturday, Sept. 3, with kick-off at 2 p.m. at Centennial Stadium.

Come Friday, Sept. 9, the Vikes women are back on the pitch, hosting the MacEwan University Griffins for a 5 p.m. start at Centennial Stadium.

The UVic men’s soccer team hosts the University of Fraser Valley Cascades at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Turning to running, coming events include The Goose Relay and Ultra, Sunday, Sept. 11. The Victoria-to-Sooke race can be run solo, or in relay teams of five runners. For more information visit gooserelay.ca.

The annual Terry Fox Run is also coming up Sept. 18. The charity event for cancer research requires no sign-up charge or minimum donation. For more information visit terryfox.org.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary.

Send him your sports event listings at jocktalk@telus.net.