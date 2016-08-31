Shamrocks clean up in WLA lacrosse awards

Victoria Shamrocks players captured six different awards this week as the Western Lacrosse Association announced its 2016 regular season award winners.

Rhys Duch led the way among the Shamrocks honourees, grabbing the league's Commission Trophy as the most valuable player, as voted on by the league's governors. His offensive exploits this season, scoring a league best 43 goals and 101 points, earned him the Denny Huddleston Memorial Award as the WLA scoring champion.

Duch also earned the Three Star Award for receiving the most total points among those named a game star. Players receive points on a 4-3-2 basis for first, second and third stars and Duch totalled 38 points, including a league-high seven first stars.

He was also named to the league's first all-star team, while teammates Corey Small and Cory Conway were named to the second all-star team.

Chris Wardle of the Shamrocks won the Fred Wooster Trophy as the league's unsung hero. The tireless forward finished with a career-high 28 goals and 40 points in 18 games. The trophy is awarded to the player who is judged as "valuable and inspirational, yet approaches his role quietly."

The Shamrocks are in the middle of the WLA championship series with the Maple Ridge Burrards, with the teams tied 2-2. Game 5 happens tonight (Aug. 31) at The Q Centre at 7:45 p.m. Game 6 goes Friday in Maple Ridge, with game 7, if necessary, back in Colwood on Sunday at 6 p.m.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com