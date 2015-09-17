WESTERN SPEEDWAY: Harder faster among Big Rig drivers

Last weekend Western Speedway played host to the Wilson and Proctor Big Rig Weekend, featuring the North American Big Rigs, LORDCO Auto Parts Demo Series, Nexx Financial Claimers and an exhibition from Richlock Rentals Capital Drift.

The Big Rig main event was the highlight of the evening, with Jager Berdahl and Kevin McMekan leading the field to the green. Ron Singer would jump from the second row to the front on lap three before pulling into the pits with engine trouble.

Isaac Harder inherited the lead, with Darren Berdahl hot on his heels, but Berdahl would lose an fuel line with 20 laps to go, bringing out the only caution in the race. Harder went on to dominate the rest of the main event, crossing the line ahead of Glen Creed, Cory Riplinger, Cole Wiesner and Kevin McMekan, in that order.

A rundown of the night’s race winners:

Big Rigs

Dash: Gino Howe; Heat 1: Kevin McMekan; Heat 2: Darren Berdahl; Main: Isaac Harder

Demos

Dash 1, heat: Tyler Clough; Dash 2: Jeff Haslam; main: Craig Holfeld

Bombers

Dash: Mike Dionne; heat 1: Stuart Campbell; heat 2, main: Bill Gallacher

Claimers

Dash: Nolan Perry; heat 1: Gord Percival; heat 2, main: Glen Percival

Mini Figure 8’s

Dash: Phil Lagan; heat 1: Tanner Jacobs; heat 2, main: Sam Lagan

This weekend, the Canada 200 Late Models races take over the track, joined by the B.C. Street Stock Invitational. Visit westernspeedway.net for more details and ticket information.

Cole Sorenson is track announcer and website contributor for Western Speedway.