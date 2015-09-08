Shamrocks win close WLA finals game on road, game 3 in Colwood tonight

The Victoria Shamrocks did what they had to and won on the road to even up their Western Lacrosse Association finals series at a game apiece with the Maple Ridge Burrards.

By finishing strongly to secure an 11-9 win in Maple Ridge last Friday, the Shamrocks enter tonight's (Aug. 28) game 3 at The Q Centre (6 p.m. start) with some momentum on their side.

Friday's tight game saw the teams tied 2-2 after the first and Maple Ridge up 8-7 after 40 minutes. The shared goaltending duties for the Shamrocks came in handy again, as starter Adam Shute was replaced by Cody Hagedorn for the third period. The latter gave up just one goal and the visitors clamped down defensively, limiting the Burrards to just eight shots on net.

The Shamrocks maintained good pressure throughout and outshot Maple Rodge for a second straight game, this time 49-36.

Jeff Shattler led Victoria’s offence with four goals and three assists, while Rhys Duch had six helpers. The two were named first and third stars of the game, respectively.

The Rocks also got the hat trick from captain Corey Small, who also chipped in two assists. Cory Conway added two goals and two assists to the attack, with single goals coming from Braylon Lumb and Jon Harnett. Tyler Burton was again outstanding in the faceoff circle winning 14 of 16.

For the Burrards it was Dan Taylor leading the way with the hat trick and three helpers to take second star honours. Ben McIntosh and Mike Mallory had three and two goals, respectively.

Another large crowd is expected for the Sunday night game in Colwood. Fans can get tickets for games 3 and 5 by visiting victoriashamrocks.com or by visiting the team office at 120-967 Langford Pkwy.; call 250-478-7625 for opening hours.

– with files from Janice Huckin