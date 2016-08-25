Shamrocks look to regain upper hand in game 2 of WLA final

The road to a fourth straight Western Lacrosse Association championship won't be a cakewalk for the Victoria Shamrocks.

The three-time defending WLA title holders head to Maple Ridge for game 2 tomorrow night (Aug. 26) down 1-0 in the series after losing the opener 11-6 at The Q Centre on Wednesday.

For those fans unable to make the trip to the Cam Neely Arena for the contest, a live feed will be shown at Brown's Social House on Goldstream Avenue in downtown Langford. Game time is 6 p.m.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series returns to Colwood on Sunday for another 6 p.m. start.

Wednesday's game saw the Shamrocks start well and eventually outshoot the Burrards 53-43. But the slim 3-2 lead they built by the 8:30 mark of the first period evaporated quickly, as the Burrards scored the next seven goals in the game to take control.

Back to back power play goals from Cory Conway and Rhys Duch early in the third period pulled the Shamrocks to within four at 9-5. The locals had more man advantage situations in the period, but Maple Ridge goalie Frank Scigliano came up big. He would be named the game's first star.

Duch and Corey Small led the Shamrocks attack with two goals and two assists each. Junior callup Braylon Lumb scored the team's other goal, giving him seven in as many playoff games.

Dan Taylor had a goal and six helpers to lead Maple Ridge, while Ben McIntosh and Jarrett Davis had two goals each.

In net, Shamrocks starter Adam Shute was lifted for Cody Hagedorn after the sixth goal midway through the second period.

Fans looking to get tickets for Sunday's game can purchase them at Shamrocks team store (967 Langford Pkwy.), by calling 250-478-7625, or by visiting victoriashamrocks.com.