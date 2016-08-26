Jock Talk: Football, lacrosse lead sports parade on the West Shore

Greg Harnett, left, and the Victoria Shamrocks host the Maple Ridge Burrards in game 3 of the Western Lacrosse Association final this Sunday at 6 p.m. at The Q Centre.

Senior lacrosse action is heating up with the Victoria Shamrocks taking on the Maple Ridge Burrards in the Western Lacrosse Association best-of-seven final. Play opened at home on Wednesday (after the Gazette deadline), and continues with Game 2 in Maple Ridge tonight (Aug. 26) and Game 3 at The Q Centre on Sunday at 6 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:45 p.m. in Colwood and Game 7 here Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

See CIS football Vanier Cup-winning University of British Columbia Thunderbirds take on the University of Manitoba Bisons tonight (Aug. 26) at Westhills Stadium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with kick-off at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit Greater Victoria Minor Football, Westshore Rebels and the UBC Football Island Scholarship Fund. Visit vithunderbowl.com/ for tickets.

The Westshore Rebels aim to extend their winning streak this Saturday, when they take on the Valley Huskers at 4 p.m. at Westhills Stadium.

Community youth basketball returns to the hardwood this fall and Westshore Basketball is accepting registration for its Tuesday night beginner camps, running Oct. 4 to Nov. 29. The first group is for children aged five to seven with limited experience and takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. The second group, for more experienced players aged 7 to 9, takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. For registration or other details email bball.westshore@gmail.com or visit westshorebasketball.com.

Woman2Warrior, the women’s 5k obstacle adventure race, hits the track, trails and grass at West Shore Parks & Recreation this Sunday. A dozen obstacles are designed to challenge strength, agility, balance and endurance. Event-day registration is available; visit victoria.woman2warrior.ca for details.

The Langford Legion is planning its third Mighty 91 Golf Tournament and dinner. The 18-hole scramble includes lunch and dinner at the Legion, transportation, 18 holes at Olympic View Golf Club, including cart and practice balls, and other prizes. For details visit rcl91.ca or phone 250-478-1828.

Victoria Eagles Baseball, a regional high-performance club, opens its instructional fall ball session Sept. 6. The program, running eight weeks to Oct. 28, is open to all players born between 1998 and 2004, no matter where they played in 2016 or where they intend to play in 2017. Visit victoriaeagles.com for details and registration information.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your coming sports events to jocktalk@telus.net.