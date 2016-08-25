Juan de Fuca hockey head coaches announced

The Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey Association has announced its head coaches for the various tiers for the upcoming 2016-17 season.

They are as follows:

Atom Tier 1 - Cohen Oatman; peewee Tier 1 - Warren Campbell; bantam Tier 1 - Jesse Schroeder (non-parent); midget Tier 1 - Chris Kueber (non-parent).

The deadline for registration payment was July 31, but the association is currently accepting names for a wait list in all of its age groups. For more information, visit jdfminorhockey.com and click on registration.