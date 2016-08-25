- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Lifestyles
- Entertainment
- Opinion
- Community
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Real Estate Victoria
Sports
Juan de Fuca hockey head coaches announced
The Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey Association has announced its head coaches for the various tiers for the upcoming 2016-17 season.
They are as follows:
Atom Tier 1 - Cohen Oatman; peewee Tier 1 - Warren Campbell; bantam Tier 1 - Jesse Schroeder (non-parent); midget Tier 1 - Chris Kueber (non-parent).
The deadline for registration payment was July 31, but the association is currently accepting names for a wait list in all of its age groups. For more information, visit jdfminorhockey.com and click on registration.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.