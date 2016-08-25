Olympic View pro Gordy Scutt recaptures PGA of B.C. golf title

Gordy Scutt, a staff pro at Olympic View Golf Club, captured his second winner’s trophy at the PGA of B.C. championship at Royal Colwood Golf Club on Tuesday.

Steady driving and some timely putts propelled Gordy Scutt to his second PGA of B.C. Championship crown on Tuesday at Royal Colwood Golf Club.

Scutt, a teaching professional at Olympic View Golf Club who also won the tournament in 2014, shot the tournament’s low round of 67 to finish at 138. That gave him a one-stroke victory over runners-up Phil Jonas of Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club and first-round leader Luke Bogdan of Ledgeview Golf and Country Club in Abbotsford.

The winner admitted to struggling somewhat off the tee on Monday when he carded a 1-over 71. He hit his drives well in round two, he said, and put himself in good position to score.

“I was going along pretty steady all day,” Scutt said. “I hit a lot of greens (in regulation) and made it as stress free as possible.”

Playing with Point Grey’s Dave Zibrik and fellow mainlander Chris Lee, who like Scutt were among seven players who shot 71 on Monday, he was the model of consistency. He cranked it up a notch late in the round, sinking a 20-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 16th hole. After driving about 285 yards on 17, Scutt used a gap wedge to hit his 115-yard approach shot within a handful of feet, then sunk it for another birdie.

On the long 448-yard par 4 18th hole, he hit another good drive to within about 145 yards, hit a 9-iron to within about 20 feet and used two putts to notch a par.

Then it was a matter of waiting for the leaders to finish up.

Bogdan, who opened with Monday’s best round of 69, entered the day with a one-stroke lead over Pacific Golf Academy’s Sergej Dronov, Clark MacPherson of McCleery Golf Club and Mark Kitts of the Quilchena club. Bogdan managed to shoot par, but it wasn’t enough to catch Scutt.

Jonas was one of three players to shoot 68 on Tuesday – Scutt’s clubmate Kevin Maxwell was among them – and pulled himself into a second-place tie. Maxwell shot an uncharacteristic 80 on the opening day and had to settle for a tie for 22nd spot at 148.

Scutt said he enjoys the PGA of B.C. Championship tournament for the camaraderie and the level of play.

“This one’s open to all (B.C.) professionals. It’s kind of nice to see all the guys, and to play against that kind of field, with strong competition,” he said.

It’s been a good summer for Scutt, who earned a $6,000 payday for the win and continues to lead the Vancouver Island Pro Tour Order of Merit by a narrow margin ahead of Maxwell. Scutt has won twice on that Tour this year and won the Order of Merit in 2010 and 2013.

He played in the PGA Championship of Canada at Victoria Golf Club in July and made the final cut from 58 players to 16, then lost in his first round of match play.

He’ll round out his summer playing the final few events on the Island Pro Tour, where he looks to earn the club bragging rights over Maxwell.

Other Greater Victoria finishers in this week’s tournament included Justin Fram (Victoria, 73-75–148, tie 22nd), Mac McLeod (Royal Colwood, 74-75–149, 24th), Mark Bicknell (Victoria, 74-77–151, tie 31st), Lindsay Bernakevitch (Victoria, 74-77–151, tie 31st), Winston Mitchell (Victoria, 75-77–152, tie 38th), Richard Chlopan (Royal Colwood, 78-75–153, tie 41st) and Matt Cella (Olympic View, 79-74–153, tie 41st).