Shamrocks lead gone, Game 7 set for Sunday night

The Burnaby Lakers have clawed their way back into their first round series with the Victoria Shamrocks, and now the teams will take to the Q Centre floor in a winner-take-all matchup on Sunday night.

The Lakers completed the series comeback on Friday night with a 14-12 win over the visiting Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks appeared to be in control for much of the evening, holding 7-3 and 9-5 leads at various stages of the second period before the Lakers cut the Victoria lead to just one by the end of the frame.

Burnaby didn't take its first lead of the night until seven minutes had been played in the third. The 'Rocks quickly responded and the game was tied 12-12 as they moved towards the latter stages of the third.

Josh Byrne and Robert Church tallied markers three minutes apart for Burnaby, completing the scoring and leaving the 'Rocks on the wrong side of a close contest.

The Shamrocks will have one last chance to put the Lakers away, only this time they'll be facing the prospect of elimination as well.

The opening faceoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at The Q Centre.