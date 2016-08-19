Signups on now for Juan de Fuca curling leagues

You may not need to hurry hard, but area curlers are invited to sign up for leagues and lessons at the Juan de Fuca Curling Club.

The club began accepting online registrations for the 2016-17 season on Monday, in advance of the in-person sign-up day Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre.

Space is available in all leagues, from mixed to men’s, women’s, 55-over seniors and juniors. For more information, visit juandefucacurlingcentre.com.

