View Royal resident concerned about potential rezoning for Choices

Re: Choices Transitional Home

I heard on the radio today that the Our Place Society and the Province of B.C. are moving towards an application to rezone the former youth custody centre.

As a resident who lives nearby, is it unreasonable to expect some form of notification?

Every day I watch a security guard walk by my residence, hourly, patrolling the neighbourhood to protect us or provide the appearance of stability by our so called “good neighbour” at the Choices Transitional Home.

Can we as residents not be afforded some courtesy by being told what is going on and what position the Town of View Royal is taking?

Len Meilleur,

View Royal