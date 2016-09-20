Find us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Black Press Media
Mobile Edition
Weather Classifieds Travel Jobs
Goldstream News Gazette - Letters to the Editor
TEXT

View Royal resident concerned about potential rezoning for Choices

Share this story
others also read...
Goldstream News Gazette
By West Shore
Published: September 20, 2016 7:00 PM

Re: Choices Transitional Home

I heard on the radio today that the Our Place Society and the Province of B.C. are moving towards an application to rezone the former youth custody centre.

As a resident who lives nearby, is it unreasonable to expect some form of notification?

Every day I watch a security guard walk by my residence, hourly, patrolling the neighbourhood to protect us or provide the appearance of stability by our so called “good neighbour” at the Choices Transitional Home.

Can we as residents not be afforded some courtesy by being told what is going on and what position the Town of View Royal is taking?

Len Meilleur,
View Royal

 
TEXT

COMMENTS

COMMENTING ETIQUETTE: To encourage open exchange of ideas in the BCLocalNews.com community, we ask that you follow our guidelines and respect standards. Personal attacks, offensive language and unsubstantiated allegations are not allowed. More on etiquette...

 

 