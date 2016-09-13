More options needed for Capital Region commuters

Re: Rail option is right in front of us (Letters, Sept. 7)

I read with added interest Patrick Hind’s response re: Market test needed for commuter rail (Letters, Aug. 31), relating to the feasibility of using rail to ease the growing roadway congestion on lower Vancouver Island.

I largely agreed with his comments. Could perhaps be considered an end to the tunnel vision that to date has cost millions; money dumped and flushed down the toilet supporting an illogical/cracked vision regarding rail use.

In short, start with a Victoria/West Shore commuter service. That proving itself, then consider extending it to, say Duncan, and so on. Our roads are choking with cars now and new accommodation construction is ever underway. We need more means to shift those swelling our ranks, not just floundering around at great expense, spending money on any old misguided concept framework.

Don Wilkes

Langford