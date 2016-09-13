Rip up tracks and use E&N corridor for buses





Re: E&N rail corridor

I have this idea that came to me when we had a surplus of buses after the Olympics in Vancouver.

The cost of the buses was shared by Victoria and some of the buses came over here, and then, I am supposing they liquidated what wasn’t immediately needed to recover some of the losses taken by the taxpayers.

My idea was that the corridor should have the almost useless and over-worn rails and ties ripped up and the grade paved for bikes and buses only. One lane would be sufficient with pull outs and radio controlled buses with communications at check points between operators.

This system was used by logging companies for logging trucks on industrial roads, with little mishaps that I know of. You could even have a controller with GPS tracking and radio communications with the buses. I think it would be the most economical option and is all available right now. Possibly the Goose could be used also to help with the congestion from Sooke.

The service could also be extended up Island, if necessary, to take congestion off the Malahat, although at greater expense.

A couple of large parkades would be needed at strategic locations. The buses would assemble in the west in the morning and in the east in the afternoon, to reflect the flow of traffic.

I am sure that we have people available and statistics buried somewhere from numerous studies that would enable the region to figure out scheduling and stops etc.

Security questions might be raised about preventing private vehicle access to the thoroughfare, which could be remedied with controlled crossings which would probably be necessary anyway. If unbridled development continues as it is in the western communities, traffic will continue to grow.

It would have been nice if someone with authority had thought of a solution before the McKenzie interchange got underway.

I guess the Helmcken/Wilkinson road corridor could have been a part of a north-south solution, but that seems unlikely with View Royal now employing “traffic calming” measures along that route.

Mark Perkins

Langford