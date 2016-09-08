West Shore sewage proposal makes sense
Re: Langford-Colwood sewage plan
The proposal by businessman Bill Beadle for Langford and Colwood to have their own sewage plant sounds like a great idea. Cheaper for the residents of both communities, which is why everyone lives out here.
The regional sewage plan is a joke and how long has it been going on for? When a real great idea comes, it’s like, ‘oh, too late sorry.’ They are kidding, I hope.
Why has it taken so long to come to the realization that where they started is the best place anyway. A lot less pipe to dig up and bury if Langford and Colwood had their own. Sounds like people are just throwing up red tape cause it wasn’t their brilliant idea.
Greg Rodrigue
Colwood
