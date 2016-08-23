Find us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Black Press Media
Mobile Edition
Weather Classifieds Travel Jobs
Goldstream News Gazette - Letters to the Editor
TEXT

Resident appreciates West Shore businessman taking on sewage issue

Share this story
others also read...
Goldstream News Gazette
Published: August 23, 2016 6:00 PM

Re: Colwood gives thumbs up to regional sewage plan (Gazette, Aug. 19)

I have to thank Mr. Beadle for taking on the regional board regarding sewers.

We need someone with common sense who can encourage our elected officials to stop wasting taxpayer money on nothing. I wish nothing better than to get rid of the regional board, we don’t need a second level of local government.

As a taxpayer in Colwood, I am sure a lot of people feel the way I do. Thank you, Mr. Beadle, for your work.

Frances Cammiade
Colwood

 
TEXT

COMMENTS

COMMENTING ETIQUETTE: To encourage open exchange of ideas in the BCLocalNews.com community, we ask that you follow our guidelines and respect standards. Personal attacks, offensive language and unsubstantiated allegations are not allowed. More on etiquette...

 

 