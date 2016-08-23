Resident appreciates West Shore businessman taking on sewage issue
Re: Colwood gives thumbs up to regional sewage plan (Gazette, Aug. 19)
I have to thank Mr. Beadle for taking on the regional board regarding sewers.
We need someone with common sense who can encourage our elected officials to stop wasting taxpayer money on nothing. I wish nothing better than to get rid of the regional board, we don’t need a second level of local government.
As a taxpayer in Colwood, I am sure a lot of people feel the way I do. Thank you, Mr. Beadle, for your work.
Frances Cammiade
Colwood
