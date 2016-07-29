LETTER: More needs to be done to fight gambling addiction

Re: Seniors excited about proposed casino for Victoria (Gazette, July 27)

As a 75 year old senior, I am excited about another casino locating in Greater Victoria, but not for the reasons given in the article.

Don’t other seniors and the general public realize that the B.C. Treasury takes in over a billion dollars annually from gambling - more than comes in from forestry. And for the small indulgences and pleasures it offers a few of us seniors, it increases the number of confirmed addicts, including adults, children and grandchildren. And that costs us hundreds of millions of dollars to repair families and relationships damaged by this so-called benign pastime.

That my fellow seniors can’t appreciate that is beyond me.

Everyone connected to the gambling industry must confront the scope and magnitude of gambling addiction in this province. And all of us must demand that our politicians face this social disease and use our money for programs that enhance the family and community.

Otherwise we become party to turning our provincial government, including municipal governments, into the most insidious pimps ever known.

Dale Perkins

Victoria