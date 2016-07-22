Find us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Black Press Media
International aid hike needed in today’s climate

By Contributed - Goldstream News Gazette
Published: July 22, 2016 7:00 AM

SDG – What, exactly, does that stand for? With so many acronyms out there these days, it is hard to keep up.

Is it a financial institution? A disease? Actually, SDGs are ‘sustainable development goals.’ In 2015, more than 190 world leaders committed to 17 SDGs to help us all end extreme poverty, fight inequality and injustice and fix climate change.

How can we, as individuals, contribute to a better world? Simply by letting our leaders know that we need to implement policies which are compatible with the SDGs.

Canada has had a reputation for reaching the hardest to reach and helping those most at risk, but we are falling behind in our commitment. Minister of International Development Marie-Claude Bibeau, could you please have a word with our lovely Prime Minister? We would truly appreciate it.

Connie Lebeau

Saanich

 

 
