Beckett crash comment a statement of the obvious
Re: RCMP watchdog clarifies Beckett crash investigation (Gazette, July 8)
Well aren’t we so relieved? Aidan Buckley of something called the “Independent Investigation Office” hastens to assure us – six months after the deadly crash – that RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett is not the focus of its investigation.
This statement belongs in a Monty Python skit rather than being aired in serious media. It shows, again, that even in times of high unemployment there are still time wasters in the federal bureaucracy who are paid well for producing nonsense.
Canada survives despite them.
Ron Armstrong
View Royal
