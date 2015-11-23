Editorial: Revamped View Royal casino seems like a safe bet

There are no doubt plenty of Greater Victoria residents who have never set foot inside the View Royal Casino.

The expansion plans unveiled this week look to change that.

Casino operator Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is looking to appeal more to the non-gamblers in our communities, and even up-Island residents, with their plan to expand non-gaming facilities at the Island Highway site.

Such amenities as a 600-seat multipurpose entertainment centre, and enhanced dining options are part of the estimated $20-million expansion for the casino. It’s uncertain yet as to what level of entertainment the new theatre might attract and what portion of its bookings will be dedicated to community use, for example. But Great Canadian has built a track record in recent years of revamping older facilities on the mainland to adapt to market demands and giving people what they want.

The significance of this major investment in business infrastructure cannot be understated. With expanded facilities comes more jobs and more opportunities for the West Shore and the Capital Region in general to benefit from increased visitors to the area.

Not only will there be numerous construction jobs attached to this project, the finished product will likely see dozens more positions created.

While the big news around the expansion project centres around entertainment-based enhancements at the View Royal Casino, the growth in the gaming side of things must not be overlooked.

The additional 350 electronic slot machines and 12 staffed table games called for in the plan will provide the lion’s share of the increased revenue for the casino, a portion of which is returned back to the seven municipalities which support its operation.

We see all this as a win-win. Gamblers will see increased opportunities to do what they enjoy, and people looking for entertainment options on the West Shore – not to mention people looking to avoid travelling to the mainland for shows – will spend their money closer to home and help support our communities.