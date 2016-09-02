EDITORIAL: September a time for renewal

Most people think of September as a time for back-to-school, the time when children put away their flip-flops and beach gear and don their new clothes for the classroom.

September can be a time for all of us to take a fresh look at where we’re at and where we want to go. Unlike the New Year, this point in the calendar year comes when the weather is still nice enough to be inspiring, and offers numerous opportunities to get out into nature while planning for the coming weeks and months.

When we look at September, it’s not just a month when the kids are returning to school. Many adults, young and not-so-young are preparing to get back to hitting the books at our post-secondary and alternative education centres. And organizations such as West Shore Parks and Recreation and community interest and activity groups are getting ready to launch their new programs and seasons.

It truly is a time for renewal, whether it means cleaning up the flower beds and gardens and putting in those fall plantings, or getting back into a sports league or running group after relaxing or spending time away during the summer.

While the local real estate market hasn’t cooled off really at all this year, especially on the West Shore, September is frequently a time when agents, sellers and prospective buyers get more into the mode of changing their home situations.

As we’ve seen this week on the West Shore and around Greater Victoria, the weather is changing, as if trying to remind us that fall is around the corner – which it is. But as anyone who has lived in this region for any length of time knows, late summer and early fall can present some of the nicest, most comfortable temperatures of the entire year.

From a business perspective, most back-to-school sales have long since passed us, but many merchants remain committed to offering such specials to those who have yet to finish off their shopping for the kids.

It’s a long ways off to Christmas yet, but September is when the level of retail activity starts ramping up, leading to Halloween then going full tilt toward the holiday season.

But it’s too early to be talking about that yet. There’s still plenty of excellent late summer weather and activities scheduled between now and the official change of seasons.

We encourage all of our readers to get out and enjoy what this time of year offers on the West Shore while thinking about ways to move forward positively in your lives. There are lots of options for all of us to look at and get excited about.