Federal government funding priorities seem rather misguided, reader writes

Thousands of Victorian properties are being seized despite record low interest rates. Foreclosure actions by major banks and lenders to repossess homes, units, businesses and land resulted in 7,830 people losing an asset in the past five financial years.

This situation is crazy. When the Canadian government is planning to spend $138 million to upgrade immigration establishments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has no problem spending $1.6 billion on Syrian refugees, while only promising to match Red Cross donations for Canadians impacted by the Fort McMurray wildfires.

These immigrants receive health care, financial assistance and settlement allowance. I’m not saying they don’t deserve it, but Canadians who support this country through taxes also deserve help, not to mention the military and many other institutes that brought Canada to the special place it holds in the world today.

Yes, we have a responsibility to help those in trouble overseas, but when you see the chaos it has caused in Europe, I feel our government must take more care in what it is doing.

You see thousands of healthy young men arriving in Europe when they should be staying in their own country, defending their families there with the help of the international communities, not flooding other countries and bringing their hatred and violence to those countries.

Education is needed before anybody decides to desert their own country.

The billions spent in this way would have far greater effect if they were directed toward supporting these people at home, and many lives would be saved instead of wasted when they try to leave.

Paul Collins

Langford

Calls for re-envisioning of Canada Post

I was inspired by the vision for a renewed and imagined Canada Post.

The Leap Manifesto proposes to transform this cherished national asset into a community and economy-building network. The government should adopt the Delivering Community Power proposal, which calls for postal banking, services for seniors, and coast-to-coast charging stations for electric cars, among other ideas.

Canada Post is the country’s largest retail and logistics network -- and as a Crown corporation, all of us own it.

Geoff Gosson

Victoria