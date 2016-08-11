EDITORIAL: Recreation guide a great resource

Gazette readers around the West Shore likely noticed something special accompanying their newspapers this week.

West Shore Parks and Recreation just released its annual fall Activity Guide. It’s a resource you’ll want to keep close at hand, as it’s chock full of ideas designed to promote fitness, fun and fellowship.

Want to know when those regular open swimming sessions or lessons are happening for children or adults? Check the guide for listings. How about aqua fit classes, or public skating or drop-in hockey times? They’re in there, too.

In fact, there are most likely programs and regular recreation offerings contained within the pages of the Activity Guide that you never knew existed, such as Dance for Wee Ones (age 2 and 3), Broken Bike (a repair how-to class) and Concussion Management. It’s a veritable treasure trove of activities, designed with the goal of providing something for pretty much everyone in the community, regardless of age or ability level.

The West Shore’s recreation programmers take great care to develop and provide fitness and recreation opportunities for area citizens, and those who visit the West Shore on occasion or perhaps solely to use fitness facilities.

Many of those programs are developed in conjunction with community sports, social and volunteer organizations, which recognize the potential for expanding their own membership through teaming up with the municipal parks and recreation department.

Besides its listing of specific programs and regularly scheduled sessions at the Juan de Fuca facilities, the Activity Guide also provides a great calendar to help keep track of those must-do special events that come up around the West Shore through the course of the year.

We encourage you to thumb through the Activity Guide and if you haven’t already signed up for a program, consider taking that step and adding some activity and vibrancy to your life.