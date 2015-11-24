Rock blasting will stop TCH traffic in both directions

Motorists travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway could face more delays in the coming weeks as crews begin rock excavation work near West Shore Parkway.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising motorists and cyclists that rock blasting is scheduled to get underway this Thursday and is expected to finish in mid-October. During that time, traffic will be stopped in both directions for up to five minutes regularly on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to ensure the safety of travellers and construction workers during blasting.

These stoppages will not take place on statutory holidays and staff will monitor traffic volumes to ensure any delays relating to the project are minimal. Ministry officials still advise motorists to allow extra time to reach their destination and remind drivers to obey traffic control personnel and construction zone speed limits.

This work is part of upgrades to the TCH and West Shore Parkway intersection. Construction of a new left-turn lane is expected to be completed later this fall in anticipation of the future extension of West Shore Parkway to Sooke Road.

For up-to-date traffic advisories, go to drivebc.ca.

