Watch for Gazette’s Royal visit coverage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, arrive in the Capital Region with their children on Sept. 24. Black Press journalists will follow them along their travels in Greater Victoria.

Are you as excited as many Royal watchers out there, about the upcoming visit to Greater Victoria of Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte?

The Royal couple and their children will spend a week in B.C. and Yukon, with their home base being at Government House on Rockland Avenue in Victoria.

If you’re not able to make any of the public events they’re scheduled to attend between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 – even if you do plan to try to get a glimpse of the Royals – you can follow key moments in their tour through the online and print resources of your Goldstream News Gazette.

The Gazette and Black Press will have photojournalists out in the field starting Sept. 24, following Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children, when they’re accompanying them.

Watch goldstreamgazette.com and our Facebook and Twitter pages for up-to-date video, photos, live Tweets and links to stories posted about the various aspects of the Royal visit, from the family’s arrival at the Royal Canadian Air Force 443 Squadron hangar at the Victoria International Airport, to the tour of the B.C. legislature, their visit to the Cridge Centre for the Family on Sept. 27, and more.

Our print editions leading up to and during the Royals’ time in B.C. will also have special coverage of the visit, which readers will be able to hang onto for keepsake purposes.

