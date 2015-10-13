More growth could prompt Colwood to expand fire coverage

The Colwood Fire Hall is ideally situated on Metchosin Road as it allows firefighters to avoid traffic when responding to an emergency call.

With major development on the horizon, Colwood Fire Rescue may eventually have to expand its local footprint.

While expansion conversations have taken place in the past, stalled projects have negated the immediate need for an added facility. That could soon change, however, with Royal Bay and a reboot of Colwood Corners giving the city the potential for a major growth spurt.

Naturally, an increased number of residents could mean an increased need for another station in order to serve the community, and that fact isn’t lost on city council or the department.

“There has always been a plan … When the Colwood Corners project was in its development stages there was a plan done for a sub-station in that vicinity,” said Mayor Carol Hamilton, adding that the City has a fund that all new developments pay into for future fire department growth.

“We do have active plans about where we want to go and where we see ourselves five, 10, 20 years down the road, and all of those plans are driven by the need of our community,” said Assistant Chief John Cassidy.

Response time will be a key area to watch, as it can serve as a clear indicator that upgrades are needed.

“When we start to see any lag in that, there will definitely be some increased activity or promotion on getting something done sooner or later,” Hamilton said.

Cassidy has been with the department since 1999. Back then, he remembers, what the department calls “doubleheaders” (two calls at the same time) were relatively rare. Now, with a population that jumped approximately 15 per cent from the 2001 to the 2011 census (statistics from the 2016 census won’t be available until early next year) double and even tripleheaders are more common.

“Our call volumes are steadily increasing … here in 2016 we have doubleheader calls as a regular course of business,” he said.

The department’s current hall on Metchosin Road is in an ideal, central location, said Cassidy, and the service would be looking for a similar situation for any future satellite building.

“Where it’s situated is very good for us, because it’s not on a main (thoroughfare),” he explained. “If we had a main hall right on Sooke Road or right on Island Highway we’d actually be combatting traffic to get our members to the fire hall and combatting traffic even just getting the fire truck out of the hall.”

Should development in Colwood include the construction of a substantial number of multi-story buildings, equipment considerations might need to be made as well.

“The City of Colwood does have a very proactive and a very reasonable equipment replacement policy … the fire department is part of that,” Cassidy noted.

“Longer planning may include the additions of fire engines or rescue or multi-purpose units, depending on the density and the type of development that happens.”

