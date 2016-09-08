Alberta man arrested on fraud and vehicle related charges

Police arrested a 27 year-old from Alberta after he is alleged to have used a fake credit card at a Langford hotel. The man fled police, but was apprehended after his truck struck a median at the intersection of McCallum Rd. and Leigh Rd.

Police have arrested a 27 year-old Alberta man and submitted fraud and motor vehicle-related charges following an incident at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel yesterday.

RCMP were called to the scene to investigate an alleged fraud involving a fake credit card at 10:00 a.m.

Officers learned that the suspect was still in the hotel. They managed to locate his white Ford pickup truck and observed a man getting into it to drive away.

The man was able to leave the scene despite the efforts of police and officers decided not to pursue the vehicle as it was deemed to be too dangerous.

The vehicle was spotted moments later, stuck on the cement median at the intersection of McCallum Rd. and Leigh Rd. after nearly striking a flagger working in that area.

The male suspect was arrested at the scene and was due to appear in court today to answer to charges from dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of recognizance and fraud.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.