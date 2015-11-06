Driver taken to hospital as a precaution after TCH rollover

Southbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was closed for approximately three hours on Monday after a vehicle towing a travel trailer rolled.

Motorists travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway encountered lengthy delays after a vehicle towing a travel trailer rolled between the Millstream Road exit and Thetis Lake Park on Monday.

According to the West Shore RCMP the driver felt the trailer start to sway before it eventually went over. She was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Southbound traffic on the highway was closed for roughly three hours as crews cleared the wreckage and debris from the area. During that time traffic was rerouted through Langford and Colwood causing a number of delays in those areas. Those delays continued for about an hour after the roadway reopened at roughly 3:30 p.m.

