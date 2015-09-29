BREAKING: Ongoing situation on Veterans Memorial in Langford

What police are calling a crisis situation remains ongoing on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford.

Veterans Memorial Parkway was blocked off sometime after 5:00 p.m. as a reportedly armed man created a disturbance between Langford Parkway and Goldstream Avenue. Various unconfirmed reports indicate that the man fired a weapon at the start of the situation.

The man, who at various times was seated on the side of the road or parading down the street, engaged in several shouting matches with police. On a few occasions he appeared to taunt them.

What appears to be an armoured police truck arrived on scene about an hour after the situation began. Police officers were also seen strapping on bullet-proof vests.

The Rona store in the area is now being evacuated by police, who have established a wide perimeter around the situation. Police continue to ask the public to avoid the area.

More details to come as they are made available.