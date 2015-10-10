SUV severs utility pole on Sooke Road in early morning crash

Colwood fire crews and West Shore RCMP spent the early hours of Wednesday morning dealing with the aftermath of a crash at Sooke and Kelly roads.

Colwood fire crews were called to the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m. and upon arrival found a vehicle had severed a utility pole before crashing through a fence.

The red SUV was believed to be travelling on Kelly Road when the driver failed to turn onto Sooke Road. The vehicle instead came to a stop by a building was once used as the Colwood fire hall.

Cassidy noted that contrary to initial reports, the vehicle did not actually collide with any buildings. "It came within about three feet," he said, noting that it crashed through a fence, some signage and other debris. "That actually stopped it from striking the fire hall."

The old fire hall is currently used by a daycare and was not occupied at the time of the crash. Cassidy noted, however, that structural damage is always a concern for the department when dealing with this type of scene.

B.C. Hydro crews arrived quickly to disconnect the power to the severed pole, while Telus, which owns the pole, sent representatives to repair the damage. Colwood Fire Rescue left the scene in the hands of the West Shore RCMP until those crews could arrive.

The roadway was cleared and open before the morning traffic rush, Cassidy said.

West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Alex Berube said Wednesday that police were still investigating the crash to determine who was driving the vehicle. A female occupant was transported to hospital for examination, but Cassidy noted she had no visible injuries.

