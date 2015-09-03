Langford collision leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries

The newly reconfigured intersection at Goldstream Avenue and Leigh Road was the site of one of six motor vehicle crashes Monday. A motorcyclist struck by a car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The West Shore RCMP is looking for anyone who may have witnessed a collision involving a motorcycle that took place Monday night in Langford.

Emergency crews were called to the Leigh Road and Goldstream Avenue intersection at approximately 9:20 p.m.

It is believed that a Hyundai Accent was making a left turn while the motorcycle was travelling through the intersection. The driver of the motorcycle was treated at Victoria General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

South Island Traffic Services is investigating the collision, but any witnesses are asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

The crash was part of a busy Monday for the local detachment, which responded to six motor vehicle incidents and nine complaints of erratic driving. As of Tuesday, traffic-related issues for the month of August were up slightly from the same time last year, while the year-to-date number of traffic offences and complaints has increased by roughly 12 per cent over 2015.

This year's second quarter saw the number of collisions with injuries rise approximately 23 per cent while impaired investigations saw a slight drop. West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Alex Berube pointed out that impaired investigations numbers are heavily influenced by the amount of targeted enforcement conducted.

Monday’s crash total was higher than usual, he noted, but the numbers weren't unheard of.

"It's not uncommon for West Shore to have a few collisions reported to police a day. Driving complaints and other driving-related issues are some of the most common calls for service at the detachment, counting for almost 10 per cent of our total call volume," he said.

When asked if Monday's wet conditions may have played a factor in the number of calls, Berube said, "the weather certainly can be a factor if we see a spike in collisions, however, it was also noted that distracted driving (driver inattention) counted for several collisions. With summer holidays ending, the new school year starting and the days getting shorter, it's a good reminder for all drivers to slow down and pay attention."

