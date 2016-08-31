View Royal office hours back to normal

With summer almost officially over and many people returning to regular working hours, the Town of View Royal is switching its opening hours for the town hall back to its usual times.

Effective Sept. 6, the offices at 45 View Royal Ave. will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only exceptions to those hours will be on statutory holidays, when the town hall will be closed.

For further information, visit the Town’s website at viewroyal.ca.

