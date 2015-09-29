RCMP crack down on construction zone speeders

Local RCMP officers are urging residents to slow down in construction zones, a scenario of which there is no shortage of on the West Shore.

The local detachment focused some of its efforts last week on a crackdown of motorists zooming through the orange safety cones.

Ten tickets were handed out to offenders, including one who was an off-duty flagger, according West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube.

Taking part in a speed trap on Sooke Road between the Slegg Lumber store and Awsworth Road, Berube said that before drivers reached him they passed at least four traffic advisory signs and an electronic reader displaying vehicle speeds.

“I was parked after that and still caught people (travelling) up to 90 km/h in the construction zone, which is (a 60 km/h limit),” he said.

Fines for speeding in a construction zone range from $196 to $253.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com