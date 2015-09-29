  • Connect with Us

News

RCMP crack down on construction zone speeders

Drivers continue to speed through construction zones, says West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube. - Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff
Drivers continue to speed through construction zones, says West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube.
— image credit: Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff

Local RCMP officers are urging residents to slow down in construction zones, a scenario of which there is no shortage of on the West Shore.

The local detachment focused some of its efforts last week on a crackdown of motorists zooming through the orange safety cones.

Ten tickets were handed out to offenders, including one who was an off-duty flagger, according West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube.

Taking part in a speed trap on Sooke Road between the Slegg Lumber store and Awsworth Road, Berube said that before drivers reached him they passed at least four traffic advisory signs and an electronic reader displaying vehicle speeds.

“I was parked after that and still caught people (travelling) up to 90 km/h in the construction zone, which is (a 60 km/h limit),” he said.

Fines for speeding in a construction zone range from $196 to $253.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event