Elusive snake finally coaxed out of drain pipe under Victoria street

This photo was posted to the City of Victoria's Twitter feed Thursday night around 8:30 p.m.

A reclusive reptile that has been living in a storm drain below the streets of Victoria now has a new home.

A tweet posted Thursday night by the City of Victoria shows a city worker holding the snake.

Officials haven't said how it was coaxed out of the drain, but the tweet said it would be turned over to animal control officers.

When it was spotted in the drain during routine maintenance last week, experts said it appeared to be a nearly two-metre long harmless corn snake, but a closer look at the photo released Thursday night shows it may be a boa constrictor.

It originally rebuffed all efforts at capture, including a heated tube and offerings of dead mice, because it was shedding its skin.

Officials didn't want to harm it or tear up the street, so the pipe was sealed until the moulting was complete and the snake was more co-operative.

(CFAX)

The Canadian Press