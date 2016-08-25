- Home
News
Goldstream Avenue and Leigh Road intersection see new traffic signals
Motorists travelling through the Goldstream Avenue and Leigh Road intersection are taking a new route this week.
Signal lights at the intersection were activated at noon on Tuesday, just in time to give motorists a chance to adjust to the realignment before school starts next month.
Along with the realignment and the addition of left turn lanes in all directions also came the permanent closure of Donna Avenue at Leigh Road, due to its proximity to the intersection. A new connection has been made between Donna Avenue and Hartsdale Drive, allowing vehicle access to Goldstream Avenue.
