Malahat blaze snarls traffic

Firefighters battle blaze on Malahat.
Four fire departments — Mill Bay, Malahat, Cowichan Bay and Shawnigan Lake — have been involved in fighting a forest fire near Bamberton Provincial Park in Mill Bay.

The blaze was apparently located on Trowsse Road and broke out about 1 p.m.

By 3 p.m. traffic was stopped northbound to allow firefighters to safely battle the blaze.

By 4 p.m. the Coastal Fire Centre said it had 26 firefighters, two officers, and two helicopters deployed to Mill Bay wildfire. The fire had jumped the highway by 3:30 p.m.

