- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Lifestyles
- Entertainment
- Opinion
- Community
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Real Estate Victoria
News
Malahat blaze snarls traffic
Firefighters battle blaze on Malahat.
Four fire departments — Mill Bay, Malahat, Cowichan Bay and Shawnigan Lake — have been involved in fighting a forest fire near Bamberton Provincial Park in Mill Bay.
The blaze was apparently located on Trowsse Road and broke out about 1 p.m.
By 3 p.m. traffic was stopped northbound to allow firefighters to safely battle the blaze.
By 4 p.m. the Coastal Fire Centre said it had 26 firefighters, two officers, and two helicopters deployed to Mill Bay wildfire. The fire had jumped the highway by 3:30 p.m.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.