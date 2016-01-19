CRD looks for public input on future of the arts

Residents are being given the chance to have their voices heard and help shape the future of arts in the region.

The Capital Regional District Arts Development Service is hosting a series of community workshops as part of the ongoing community consultations for the CRD Arts Strategy: Building our #ArtsFuture Together.

Ten workshops will be held in seven different locations throughout the CRD next week, including Colwood this Monday (Sept. 19), and will include a mix of daytime and evening events.

Through engaging the local and regional community, the CRD hopes to identify priorities and actions for its Arts Strategy. All of the two-and-a-half hour workshops follow the same design to allow participants the opportunity to hear information about public consultation activities conducted so far, review research results to-date (which include an online survey, interviews, discussion forums and emails), consider priorities for action and define major initiatives, identify missing information for decision making, and to help inform the content of the Arts Champions Summit in November and submit to evaluate and formulate a strategic arts action plan for the CRD.

The Colwood workshop takes place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Coastal Offices, 328 Wale Rd.

Members of the public interested in participating can go to surveys.crd.bc.ca/ to register for this or any of the other workshops. More information on session times and locations can also be found at that link.

Community members can also visit placespeak.com/CRDArtsFuture, the online platform for discussions, resource materials and updates on the consultation and engagement process.

