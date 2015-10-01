Music on tap at Bear Mountain Resort

Looking for some easy listening music to enjoy while relaxing with dinner or a drink?

The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort’s Masters Lounge features a number of options for early September, including Thursday Locals Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Maureen Washington and Karel Roessingh play on Sept. 8 and the 29th, Kristina Helene and Thomas Kenzel are in the house on the 15th and Vinyl Wave with Tom and Dave stop by on the 22nd.

The lounge also offers live music on Friday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 to 9.

Coming up Fridays are Fintan and Cormac O’Brien (9th), Helene and Kenzel (16th, 23rd) and Vinyl Wave (30th). The Saturday list sees the Aaron Scoones Duo up on the 10th, Vinyl Wave on the 17th and the O’Briens on the 24th.

For up to date schedule information, visit bearmountain.ca and click on Resort then events.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com