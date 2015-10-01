  • Connect with Us

Entertainment

Music on tap at Bear Mountain Resort

  • by  Staff Writer - Goldstream News Gazette
  • posted Sep 4, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Looking for some easy listening music to enjoy while relaxing with dinner or a drink?

The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort’s Masters Lounge features a number of options for early September, including Thursday Locals Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Maureen Washington and Karel Roessingh play on Sept. 8 and the 29th, Kristina Helene and Thomas Kenzel are in the house on the 15th and Vinyl Wave with Tom and Dave stop by on the 22nd.

The lounge also offers live music on Friday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 to 9.

Coming up Fridays are Fintan and Cormac O’Brien (9th), Helene and Kenzel (16th, 23rd) and Vinyl Wave (30th). The Saturday list sees the Aaron Scoones Duo up on the 10th, Vinyl Wave on the 17th and the O’Briens on the 24th.

For up to date schedule information, visit bearmountain.ca and click on Resort then events.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event