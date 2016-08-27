Artists needed for workshop series

The West Shore Arts Council, in partnership with the M’akola Housing Society, is seeking artists to lead the Family Art Studio program, a family-friendly art making series with the aim of bringing individuals together through a creative and collaborative process.

Instructors are needed for two workshops, scheduled for Sept. 15 and 22, that will be offered to M’akola residents.

Artists are invited to submit a proposal detailing their background and the project they would like to lead the group in.

Each workshop will accommodate 35 to 40 residents and art projects must be designed as a collaborative activity for families to participate in. Material costs will be covered by the West Shore Arts Council and the M’akola Housing Society.

These workshops will be held in a sheltered outdoor area and organizers ask that artists consider that when submitting a proposal for the art making project.

Orangizers also ask that anyone interested, submit a proposal as soon as possible.

For more information and proposal criteria go to westshorearts.org/event.php?id=273.

